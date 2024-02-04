Sandeep Reddy Vanga to collaborate with Salman Khan for action thriller

Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed “Animal” became a huge hit. The film has been loved by the audience and it did amazing at the box office. The performance by Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Tripti Dimri, Anil Kapoor and others received a lot of love and appreciation. The film has been the talk of the town ever since it released. However, many have even trolled the movie and called it anti-feminist film with a lot of violence in it. Sandeep Reddy Vanga has also been trolled for making such anti-feminist movies.

However, the jodi of Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Ranbir Kapoor has proved to be amazing. Now, Sandeep Reddy Vanga is all set to collaborate with a big Bollywood star. Yes, we are talking about Salman Khan. As per reports in the Filmfare, Sandeep Reddy Vanga has reportedly approached Salman Khan for his upcoming dark action crime thriller. Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger 3.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is currently working on projects with Allu Arjun and Prabhas. He had also expressed his desire to work with Chiranjeevi Garu and Shah Rukh Khan. He has called them his idols and he is working on a compelling script to present before both the actors. He has also planned that if such a script is done, he wants to start the production within a month.

He wants to release on film annually. Talking about “Animal”, Sandeep Reddy Vanga also announced the second part, “Animal Park”. Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in a double role in the film. The film is in process and the writing stage of the film will happen in February. As per reports, the sequel will show the relationship between Rashmika Mandanna’s character, Geetanjali, and Ranvijay. It will also highlight Ranvijay’s relationship with his son. (Agencies)