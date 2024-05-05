Shah Rukh Khan all set to begin shooting for his next film

Shah Rukh Khan arrived and conquered with his comeback film “Pathaan” and made history at the box office by earning 1000 plus crore at the box office, then followed “Jawan” another mega blockbuster that the superstar was declared as a natural resource by business tycoon Anand Mahindra. His last film “Dunki” won a million hearts. And after three back-to-back releases, Shah Rukh Khan took a break from his next film, the superstar hasn’t announced his next but in his latest interview with Star Sports, Shah Rukh Khan confirmed he will soon begin the shooting for his next film.

Shah Rukh Khan who is busy cheering for his KKR team in IPL 2024, revealed that he will soon begin shooting for his next and needed some rest after three releases, “I just felt ki main thoda rest kar sakta hoon. Teen filmein kar chuka hoon, it took a lot of physical work also. So I said maybe I’ll take some time off. I told the whole team ki, main matches ko aaunga. Fortunately, meri shooting ab August main hain, ya July… we plan in June, to June se shuru hojayegi. So, I am absolutely free to come to all the matches. Main khushi se aata hoon.”

It is speculated that Shah Rukh Khan will be doing his best with daughter Suhana Khan titled “King” and the film will mark the superstar’s daughter’s theatrical debut. King is reportedly being made with a whopping budget of Rs 200 crore and it is also claimed that Shah Rukh is co-producing Sujoy Ghosh’s directorial.

Shah Rukh Khan has also reportedly signed “Pathaan 2” along with Deepika Padukone. He is also a part of “Tiger Vs Pathaan” along with Salman Khan. (Agencies)

Also Read: Malayalam megastar Mohanlal invites Shah Rukh Khan for a 'Zinda Banda' session; 'Your place or mine?' asks Shah Rukh Khan (sentinelassam.com)