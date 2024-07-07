‘Sikandar’ Baahubali’s Katappa joins Salman Khan’s film for key role

Big news coming from Salman Khan’s camp as Baahubali fame actor Sathyaraj who made the role of Katappa famous and gave us content for memes for an entire year, is set to feature in “Sikandar”. Starring Salman Khan in a leading role and slated to hit theatres on Eid 2025, Sikandar is a long-awaited film of the Bollywood star. Sathyaraj is said to play a key role in the scheme of things. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the movie marks the first collaboration of Salman Khan and director AR Murugadoss who is known for his flair on screen. Meanwhile, actor Sathyaraj is known for his versatility and for making each role his own. Sathyaraj’s entry into Sikandar was teased by the production house which posted a photo of Sathyaraj and Prateik Babbar.

The photo caption reads: “We’re elated to welcome you on board #Sathyaraj sir! Honoured to have you in team #Sikandar. Happy to collaborate with our very own @prateikbabbar once again! And we can’t wait for everyone to experience this cinematic excellence on the big screens!” Sikandar, which has begun filming stars Rashmika Mandanna in lead role. The film, produced under the Nadiadwala Grandson banner, is slated for an Eid 2025 release. This is not all for Sathyaraj. He also has Rajinikanth’s Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. (Agencies)

