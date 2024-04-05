Sikandar Kher all praise for Dev Patel: ‘One of the best directors I’ve worked with’

Actor Sikandar Kher is currently in the US to attend the premier of his maiden Hollywood film ‘Monkey Man’, an action thriller film directed by Indian origin British actor-filmmaker Dev Patel, whom he said is one of the best director’s he has worked with in his career so far. ‘Monkey Man’ is scheduled to have its premiere at the Grauman’s Chinese Theatre followed by its release in the US on April 5. The actor will join the star-studded cast for this grand event.

Talking to IANS about the film, Sikandar, who auditioned for the film 10 years ago, said: “It’s exciting that the film is finally releasing, it’s a labour of love. Interesting thing is I originally auditioned for this part 10 years ago and now to finally be here in LA, for the premiere is surreal.”

The actor heaped praise on the actor-filmmaker, who made it big with the role of teenager Jamal Malik in Danny Boyle’s drama ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ in 2008.

“Dev is a super charming, fun and witty person which reflects in his work on sets. He is definitely among one of the best directors I have worked with in my career so far. He has a clear vision, and I’m excited for the world to see what he has made.”

He added: “From SXSW to now being here in LA, the response has been phenomenal and that’s the most exciting part of it all. ‘Monkey Man’ includes prominent actors from both India and the west. Alongside Sikandar, the cast stars Dev Patel, Sharlto Copley, Sobhita Dhulipala, Makarand Deshpande, Ashwini Kalsekar, and others. The action thriller follows the journey of a young man portrayed by Dev Patel, who embarks on a mission to seek justice for his mother’s death, caused by corrupt leaders. (IANS)

