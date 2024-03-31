Bollywood

Singer Adnan Sami irked by the overuse of word ‘Ne’ in Punjabi songs

Singer Adnan Sami has always been vocal about his opinions on social media platforms.
Singer Adnan Sami irked by the overuse of word ‘Ne’ in Punjabi songs

Singer Adnan Sami has always been vocal about his opinions on social media platforms. On Friday, he dropped a post on Instagram taking a subtle dig at the lyricists who overuse “ne” word in Punjabi songs.

“I’m getting fed up with the over-the-top use/abuse of the word ‘NEEEE’ in Punjabi songs these days! It’s as if the lyricist runs out of a word in the meter of the song and then says f*** it....Let’s just put a ‘NEE’ in there,” Adnan Sami wrote.

In no time, netizens chimed in the post and shared their views.

“Similarly ‘Raja ji’ in Bhojpuri,” a social media user commented.

“@adnansamiworld kabhi to nazar milao neeeee,” an Instagram user quipped.

“Hahhaha this is funny,” a social media user commented.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Adnan Sami recently performed live in Delhi. He is also set to come up with his biography.

In a brief conversation with ANI, the ‘Tera Chehra’ hitmaker opened up about what the audience can expect from his book.

He shared that the autobiography will be a “no-holds-barred account”, in which he will unwrap all of his life’s details.” (Audience will get to know) the truth...the brutal truth. It’s a no-holds-barred biography. People have been wondering about a lot of things about me and my life that have not been addressed...so with this biography, I will be addressing everything,” Adnan Sami said. (ANI)

Also Read: Adnan Sami bids 'alvida' to Instagram, deletes all pictures (sentinelassam.com)

Also Watch:

Social Media
Adnan Sami

Top Headlines

No stories found.
Sentinel Assam
www.sentinelassam.com