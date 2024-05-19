Sonakshi Sinha reveals why she had to apologize to Manisha Koirala

“Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar” is directed by the maverick filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The series stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, Shruti Sharma, Sharmin Segal and more. The web series revolves around courtesans in “Heeramandi”. While almost every actor’s performance has been hailed, it’s Sonakshi Sinha’s and Manisha Koirala’s roles that have been praised immensely. Sonakshi, in many of her interviews, has stated how lucky she feels to work under Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s direction and to have the privilege to act alongside Manisha Koirala. Recently, in one of her interviews, Sonakshi also revealed that she apologized to Manisha Koirala for a strong reason.

In an interview with Instant Bollywood, Sonakshi Sinha stated that Manisha Koirala is a beautiful actress as well as a human being. Sonakshi revealed that after watching the entire series, she apologized to Manisha. For those unaware, Sonakshi’s character Fareedan was very mean and cruel to Manisha Koirala’s character Mallikajaan. Hence, after seeing this portrayal, Sonakshi was taken aback by how she could be so cruel and mean towards Manisha, and hence she apologized to her. Sonakshi also mentioned that she has grown up admiring Manisha’s work and is in awe of the characters and the type of films she has done.

Talking about “Heeramandi”, Sanjay Leela Bhansali magnum opus is winning hearts all around the world. Every detail about the drama series is being highly praised. However, the one aspect of the drama series which has been mercilessly trolled is Sharmin Segal’s portrayal of Alamzeb. A large section of social media has scorned her for being expressionless on screen, while some say that giving minimal expression is also a sign of a good actor and how Sharmin has performed her part decently. (Agencies)

