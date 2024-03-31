‘Strike a pose’, says Preity Zinta as she oozes a retro vibe

Preity Zinta on Saturday shared a glimpse of her new photoshoot, shelling major retro vibes. The actress, who is known for her work in ‘Veer Zaara’, took to Instagram and shared a photo, wearing a short green floral dress, with bell sleeves. She tied up her hair in a bun with a matching scarf. The outfit was accessorised with a black belt. For the makeup, she opted for black eyeliner, and red lipstick.

The post is captioned: “Strike a pose #ting”, followed by a red heart emoji. The fans took to the comment section and wrote: “Bawall”. Another said: ‘Punjabi kudi like japani gudiya’. One also commented: “Pretty woman”. Preity was last seen in 2018 film ‘Bhaiaji Superhit’, which was an action comedy film starring Sunny Deol, Arshad Warsi, Ameesha Patel and Shreyas Talpade. (IANS)

Also Read: Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough get clicked with Dalai Lama (sentinelassam.com)