Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah angrily lashes out at fans

Naseeruddin Shah rarely makes public appearances and that time when the veteran actor was spotted at the Delhi airport fans went berserk to have one glimpse of him. However, Naseeruddin Shah was not ready for this fan frenzy and he lost his calm as he got mobbed by fans at the airport who were trying to click pictures with the veteran actor. Naseeruddin Shah was extremely irked and scolded the fans harshly and told them that they have spoiled his mood.

The fans later apologized to the veteran actor for troubling him and escorted him to his car. Naseeruddin Shah looked very angry and this only shows he doesn’t enjoy the stardom around but only prefers to do acting which he has been doing for over 40 years and we utmost respect his dedication towards leading his life with such simplicity.

Netizens react to the viral video of Naseeruddin Shah getting angry at fans for clicking selfies.

One user commented, “Mujhe samjh nHiii aata in pagal badmazaj budho ko lift karanay ki zaroorat kia hay.....Time up ho chuka hay inka stop irritating them”. Another user said, “Bhai hote hai kuchh log jinko ye sab nahi pasand aata, bujurg insaan hai itna kya sochna. Unki bhi apni personal life h. Apan apna self respect bhi rakho thoda.Itna pichhe pichhe ni karna.Chill Maro”.

Naseeruddin Shah will be seen next in “Showbiz” produced by Karan Johar that speaks about the inside story and struggle of the industry people. The web series will be released on March 8, of this year. (Agencies)

