Bollywood’s handsome hunk Hrithik Roshan shares interesting update on “War 2”

Bollywood’s handsome hunk Hrithik Roshan left everyone amazed with his recently released film “Fighter” directed by Siddharth Anand and co-starring Deepika Padukone. The film has reportedly managed to collect over Rs 100 crore rupees in India and is all set to make its way to over Rs towards Rs 300 crore worldwide.

Well, recently the actor spoke his heart out about his upcoming film “War 2”. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Hrithik spoke about his famous character of Kabir from “War” in his next film part of YRF’s Spy Universe “War 2”. The film will star Jr NTR in the main role and the film is directed by Ayan Mukerji. Hrithik said that directed by Ayan Mukerji and getting into his boots will be fun as this time new challenge is to show Kabir in a different light.

Hrithik said that a different aspect of him which is going to be interesting. Fans of “War” cannot keep calm now and are quite excited about the release of “War 2” in 2025. Well, War was one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films in 2019 and it has managed to collect Rs 400 crores at the worldwide box office. “War 2” promises to take the action to the next level.

Talking about Hrithik’s Fighter which was released on January 25, 2024, has been winning hearts across the globe. Hrithik has “War 2”, “Krrish 4” films in his kitty. (Agencies)

