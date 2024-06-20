Bombay High Court allows ‘Hamare Baarah’ release with modifications on June 21

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday allowed the release of the controversial film ‘Hamare Baarah’ on June 21 after making certain modifications to content that was found objectionable.

The order by a division bench comprising Justice B.P. Colabawalla and Justice Firdosh Pooniwalla came in a writ plea seeking a ban on the film for its derogatory content towards Islam and Muslims.

The court directed that following its suggestions that were acceptable to all the concerned parties, the modifications would be made in the film and implemented before its release.

The filmmakers have agreed to slash a dialogue and a Quranic verse, add two disclaimers of 12 seconds each in the film, and donate Rs 5 lakh to a charity chosen by the petitioner as the costs of the petition, who in turn consented not to object to the film release thereafter.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has also agreed to re-certify the film based on the changes agreed before the court on Thursday, to enable the release on Friday (June 21).

The court disposed of the writ petition filed by a social worker Azhar B. Tamboli who contended that the film — earlier slated for release on June 7, then June 14 — distorted the Quran, negatively portrayed the Muslim community, and claimed that the CBFC had flouted the Cinematograph Act, 1952, by incorrectly certifying it for release violating the Constitution Article 19(2) and 25.

The Bombay High Court had delayed the film release even as the filmmakers moved the Supreme Court which stayed the release till the high court delivered its verdict.

‘Hamare Baarah’ is produced by Radhika G. Film & Newtech Media Entertainment along with Ravi S. Gupta, Birender Bhagat, Sanjay Nagpal and S.B. Singh, and directed by Kamal Chandra.

The star cast comprises Ashwini Kalsekar, Rahul Bagga, Annu Kapoor, Manoj Joshi, Aditi Bhatpahri, Paritosh Tiwari, Parth Samthaan, Shaan Saxena and others.

However, after watching its trailer, Muslim intellectuals raised objections saying it had grossly misinterpreted Islam and was intended to malign the religion and the Muslim community. (IANS)

