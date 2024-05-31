Boycott Bollywood trends again after stars extend support to Palestine

Several A-list Bollywood stars have condemned Israel’s brutal attack on civilians in Rafah in Gaza. From Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor to Madhuri Dixit to Varun Dhawan - many stars took to their Instagram stories to extend their support and show solidarity with the victims. But soon after, Boycott Bollywood trended on X, with many accusing celebrities for supporting Palestine.

Actress Pooja Bhatt has lashed out at the trend of always attacking the Hindi film industry for ‘speaking up collectively.’

Taking to her official X handle, Pooja shared a screengrab of the boycott Bollywood hashtag and wrote, “And it begins YET again! The price the entertainment industry pays for speaking up collectively for the atrocities being committed in Palestine.” She also added the hashtag, All eyes on Rafah.

In another post she added, “As does the gaslighting in the comments. So predictable. So bereft of any iota of imagination.”

Pooja’s half-sister, Alia Bhatt, took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday and re-shared a post by @themotherhoodhome which read, “All children deserve love. All children deserve safety. All children deserve peace. All children deserve life. And all mothers deserve to be able to give their children those things (red heart doodle).” Alia wrote in the caption, “#AllEyesOnRafah.”

Alia’s sister-in-law, Kareena Kapoor also took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to re-share a post by the official Instagram handle of UNICEF. In it, Executive Director Catherine Russell condemned the killing of children and families in Rafah, and called the act “unconscionable.” Varun Dhawan also took to his Instagram stories to share the “All Eyes on Rafah” image. (Agencies)

