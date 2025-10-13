Brad Pitt & Ines de Ramon are 'planning for the future' after moving in together

Hollywood icon Brad Pitt and jewelry executive Ines de Ramon are taking their relationship to the next level. According to PEOPLE reports, the couple, who have been dating for nearly three years, are now “fully living together” and settling into a new home, marking a major milestone in their romance. As per reports, the Oscar-winning actor, 61, and de Ramon, 32, are “happier than ever” as they build a life together. “Brad is really including Ines in all his travel plans, and when they are home, they just relax together. They’re really making their home into a home.”

Pitt and de Ramon have been together since 2022, but it wasn’t until the 2024 Venice Film Festival that they made their red carpet debut as a couple. This year, de Ramon has joined Pitt for several public appearances, including the European and New York premieres of his film F1: The Movie, where the pair were seen sharing quiet moments and smiles on the carpet.

Reports say the relationship is going “really strong,” and that Pitt, who has largely kept his private life out of the spotlight since his split from Angelina Jolie, is “so happy and in love.” While fans speculate about a possible engagement, reports say he’s not planning to remarry anytime soon. After his high-profile divorce from Jolie, Pitt has reportedly become more cautious about formal commitments.

However, insiders insist that he’s content. “At 61, Brad is loving life the way it is. He’s happy, in love, and enjoying every moment with Ines. That’s what matters most to him right now.” (Agencies)

