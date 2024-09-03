Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid Share Steamy Kiss on Italian Yacht Trip

Things seem to be heating up between Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid. After reports that the two are supposedly seeing each other, the duo turned up the heat with a steamy kiss while enjoying a yacht trip off the coast of Palmarola, Italy. They weren’t alone on the yacht and were spotted with Barbie actress Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley. There were others too like Benedict Cumberbatch. Bradley and Gigi couldn’t keep their hands to themselves as they indulged in a lot of PDA. The couple was spotted hugging and keeping each other close as they soaked in the summer sun.

Gigi was also seen getting close with Bradley’s daughter, Lea who is all of seven now. Bradley shares Lea with former partner Irina Shayk.

On the trip, Gigi wore a two-piece orange bathing suit and a white long-sleeve cover-up. Bradley kept it casual too and was spotted in grey tee and army green swim trunks.

Meanwhile, there were pictures of Margot Robbie who wore a black triangle bikini and black cover-up. Pregnant with her first child with husband Tom Ackerley, Margot looked super cute as she bared her belly. Also spotted was Benedict Cumberbatch who wore a long-sleeve wetsuit top and swim trunks. (Agencies)

