‘Bridgerton Season 3, Part 2’ Review Netizens can’t get enough of Penelope’s monologue

The next chapter of Penelope Featherington’s (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton’s (Luke Newton) love story is here! Part 2 of Bridgerton season 3 dropped on Netflix on June 14, and the audience can’t get enough of Colin and Penelope’s sensual romance, drama, twists and turns, among other things.

After taking the excitement of the fans to the next level in the first half, the makers have now focused on the challenges that Penelope faces as she tries to hide her secret of being Lady Whistledown from the world and her lover Colin. Episode 5 of season 3 starts right where the previous episode ended, with Penelope and Colin standing in front of the Bridgerton house following his proposal and the sensuous intimacy the two share in the carriage.

Colin announces his engagement with Penelope in front of his mother and siblings. While everyone is quick to celebrate the big news, it’s Eloise, who, being the only one who knows Penelope’s big secret, is left shocked. Meanwhile, Queen Charlotte is leaving no stone unturned to find out who Lady Whistledown is, as she puts out a reward of 5,000 pounds for anyone who can identify the anonymous writer. While Colin and Penelope’s slow-burn romance is the highlight of the show, the audience also enjoys Anthony’s (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate’s (Simone Ashley) romance, cuddling and laughter, as they are set to embrace parenthood. Season three also focuses on the third daughter of the Bridgerton household, Francesca (Hannah Dodd), who makes her debut in this wedding season. Soon after the release of part 2, fans were quick to binge-watch the last four episodes. And, much like the first two seasons, the audience was left impressed with the regency-era romance.

Sharing their review of the last four episodes, one user wrote on X, ‘’this is the MOST satisfying ending in all seasons omg, the bridgertons and featheringtons hanging out in the featherington’s drawing room, WRITER!COLIN AND JOURNALIST!PENELOPE, mr. and mrs. bridgerton with their SON?! violet and portia? BEST SEASON EVER.’’ (Agencies)

