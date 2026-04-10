‘Bridgerton’ Season 5 adds three new stars as Francesca and Michaela’s love story takes center stage

The fan-favourite streaming series ‘Bridgerton’ has added three new cast members. The Shonda Rhimes-produced period drama’s upcoming 5th season, which will center around the love story of Francesca Bridgerton (played by Hannah Dodd) and Michaela Stirling (played by Masali Baduza), including the role of Lord Marcus Anderson’s (played by Daniel Francis) adult son.

‘The Sandman’ actor Tega Alexander will play Christopher Anderson, described as “A Regency-era Casanova who could give the Bridgerton bachelors a run for their money, reports ‘Variety’.

Yet behind his cheeky facade lies a current of self-doubt that threatens to unravel him. The son of Lord Anderson will make his mark on society, one way or another”.

As per ‘Variety’, the ‘Carnival Row’ actress Jacqueline Boatswain has been cast as Helen Stirling. As per the character description, she is “Michaela’s mother and the very source of her spirit. Like any mama, she seeks to guide, and occasionally push, her daughter through London’s social season, with equal measures vivaciousness and tough love”.

‘Mobland’ actress Gemma Knight Jones will join ‘Bridgerton’ Season 5 as Lady Elizabeth Ashworth, “an old friend of Michaela’s who serves as her confidante and London guide”. As per Netflix, “Beneath Elizabeth’s playful charm lies a grounded realist who is wise to the unspoken rules of society”. (IANS)

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