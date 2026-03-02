BRIT Awards 2026: Olivia Dean dominates, BLACKPINK’s Rose creates history

The 2026 BRIT Awards was held on February 28, and it honoured several stars for their excellence across genres, including pop, rock, hip-hop, R&B and more. Celebrating both domestic and international talent, it took place at Manchester’s Co-op Live arena, and the 46th ceremony was dominated by British singer-songwriter Olivia Dean.
Dean stole the show
She emerged as the biggest winner and bagged Artist of the Year, Album of the Year for The Art of Loving, Best Pop Act, and Song of the Year for Rein Me In, which she shared with Sam Fender. Other memorable moments from BRIT 2026
Hosted by Jack Whitehall, the show honoured achievements from 2025 across 16 categories, and the audience saw a mix of academy votes and public participation. Alongside Dean, this year BLACKPINK’s Rosé made history as she became the first K-pop artist to take home a BRIT Award. She won International Song of the Year with Bruno Mars for APT. Additionally, Spanish star Rosalía won International Artist of the Year.
The night also witnessed memorable performances by some of the biggest icons, including Harry Styles, Olivia Dean, Rosalía, Raye, Sombr, and Wolf Alice.
Artist of the year
Olivia Dean - Winner
Group of the year
Wolf Alice – Winner
Album of the year
Olivia Dean – The Art of Loving – Winner
Breakthrough artist
Lola Young - Winner
International artist
Rosalía - Winner
International group
Geese - Winner
Song of the year
Sam Fender with Olivia Dean – Rein Me In - Winner
International song of the year
Rosé and Bruno Mars – APT. - Winner
Alternative/rock act
Sam Fender - Winner
Pop act
Olivia Dean - Winner
Critics’ choice
Jacob Alon
Producer of the year
PinkPantheress
Songwriter of the year
Noel Gallagher
Outstanding contribution to music
Mark Ronson
Lifetime achievement
Ozzy Osbourne
