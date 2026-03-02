BRIT Awards 2026: Olivia Dean dominates, BLACKPINK’s Rose creates history

The 2026 BRIT Awards was held on February 28, and it honoured several stars for their excellence across genres, including pop, rock, hip-hop, R&B and more. Celebrating both domestic and international talent, it took place at Manchester’s Co-op Live arena, and the 46th ceremony was dominated by British singer-songwriter Olivia Dean.

Dean stole the show

She emerged as the biggest winner and bagged Artist of the Year, Album of the Year for The Art of Loving, Best Pop Act, and Song of the Year for Rein Me In, which she shared with Sam Fender. Other memorable moments from BRIT 2026

Hosted by Jack Whitehall, the show honoured achievements from 2025 across 16 categories, and the audience saw a mix of academy votes and public participation. Alongside Dean, this year BLACKPINK’s Rosé made history as she became the first K-pop artist to take home a BRIT Award. She won International Song of the Year with Bruno Mars for APT. Additionally, Spanish star Rosalía won International Artist of the Year.

The night also witnessed memorable performances by some of the biggest icons, including Harry Styles, Olivia Dean, Rosalía, Raye, Sombr, and Wolf Alice.

Artist of the year

Olivia Dean - Winner

Group of the year

Wolf Alice – Winner

Album of the year

Olivia Dean – The Art of Loving – Winner

Breakthrough artist

Lola Young - Winner

International artist

Rosalía - Winner

International group

Geese - Winner

Song of the year

Sam Fender with Olivia Dean – Rein Me In - Winner

International song of the year

Rosé and Bruno Mars – APT. - Winner

Alternative/rock act

Sam Fender - Winner

Pop act

Olivia Dean - Winner

Critics’ choice

Jacob Alon

Producer of the year

PinkPantheress

Songwriter of the year

Noel Gallagher

Outstanding contribution to music

Mark Ronson

Lifetime achievement

Ozzy Osbourne

