Britney Spears Responds to Kevin Federline's Memoir Allegations

Pop icon Britney Spears, who has clapped back at her ex-husband Kevin Federline’s bombshell new memoir. Kevin had expressed urgent concern for the singer, and also feared for their two sons in his memoir, reports ‘People’ magazine.

A representative for Britney Spears, 43, spoke out in a statement ahead of the release of his new memoir ‘You Thought You Knew’.

The representative told ‘People’, “With news from Kevin’s book breaking, once again he and others are profiting off her and sadly it comes after child support has ended with Kevin”.

“All she cares about are her kids, Sean Preston and Jayden James and their well-being during this sensationalism. She detailed her journey in her memoir (The Woman in Me)”, it added.

As per ‘People’, Britney Spears and Federline, 47, were married in 2004, and welcomed sons Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19, before their divorce was finalized in 2007. In his new book, Federline wrote that the boys once came to him with concerning allegations regarding their pop star mom, and did not want to spend time at her house as teenagers.

“They would awaken sometimes at night to find her standing silently in the doorway, watching them sleep, ’Oh, you’re awake?’, with a knife in her hand”, Federline reportedly wrote in his book, according to The New York Times. “Then she’d turn around and pad off without explanation”.

Elsewhere in his book, Federline wrote that he was concerned over Spears’ current “situation”, which he believes is “racing toward something irreversible”.

“It’s become impossible to pretend everything’s OK. From where I sit, the clock is ticking, and we’re getting close to the 11th hour”, he reportedly wrote in his memoir, as per the Times.

“Something bad is going to happen if things don’t change, and my biggest fear is that our sons will be left holding the pieces”, he added. (IANS)

