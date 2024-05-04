Britney Spears walks out of posh hotel barefoot after heated fight with boyfriend

Is Britney Spears back to her old ways? She reportedly had a showdown in a hotel with her boyfriend that left fans wondering if the wild days are back in the American pop star’s life. The singer had an intense fight with her boyfriend after which she was seen leaving in a haste, wrapped in a blanket. The onlookers reported that Britney left in a “terrible condition”.

The incident took place at a posh Hollywood hotel in Los Angeles. As Britney looked like she needed help, emergency services were called and ambulances parked outside the hotel. Reportedly, there had been a heated argument with her boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz.

It turned physical after they partied all night in the hotel, according to several reports. After the argument, Britney Spears left their hotel room in a dishevelled state and an ambulance was called to the scene.

Britney left the hotel barefoot, with her hair all over the place as she held onto a pillow. Though there were reports that she was injured, the singer did not get into the ambulance. There have been reports that Britney Spears had been cozying up with ex-housekeeper Paul after her divorce from Sam Asghari got finalised.

When rumours started spreading, people close to her expressed their concerns because of Paul’s criminal record. Paul has been convicted of several misdemeanours, as well as a felony involving the threat of harming a child. After the whole fiasco, Britney took to her Instagram to call all the hotel drama “fake news”. She spoke about “getting stronger everyday” and “lies” that news outlets are printing about her.

She wrote, “Just to let people know … the news is fake !!! Most of the pics are body doubles and I think most know that !!! I would like respect at this time for people to understand I am getting stronger everyday !!! Truth sucks so can someone teach me how to lie ??? Goddesses out there, I’m reaching my higher power and furthermore, I hope you guys are too !!! I need a new toothbrush right now !!! PS … I need an espresso !!! PSS … Not sure why I feel the need to share this … I guess I’m just a girl and I’m on my period so I’m b**chy … sh*t.” She also wrote about twisting her ankle and the paramedics showing up uninvited. (Agencies)

Also Read: Your first & only warning': Founder gets threat from rival firm

Also Watch: