BTS’ Jungkook takes the internet by storm

Renowned K-pop sensation Jungkook has captivated fans and fashion enthusiasts alike with his latest campaign for Calvin Klein. The BTS member has starred in the fashion brand’s Spring 2024 campaign, which was recently unveiled via a mesmerizing black and white video shot at New York City’s Grand Central Station.

Released on Calvin Klein’s official YouTube channel, the 42-second clip, directed by Mert Alas, showcases Jungkook’s magnetic presence as he navigates through the bustling train station. The video captures him vibing to music, dressed in an unbuttoned oversized shirt that reveals his sculpted upper body, accentuated by striking lip and ear piercings and a chain necklace.

The campaign, described as a fusion of “wardrobe essentials with the brand’s youthful energy,” highlights Jungkook’s natural confidence and global pop star status. Calvin Klein emphasized that the Spring 2024 collection, as embodied by Jungkook, reflects the brand’s commitment to contemporary style and individual expression. Following the campaign’s release, fans took to social media to praise Jungkook and the campaign. One fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Wow!! Beautiful! Congratulations to all of you. The photos and MV are perfect and beautiful. Congratulations once again to everyone.” Another fan said, “ABSOLUTELY INSANE PHOTOSHOOT.”

Jungkook is currently completing his mandatory military service in South Korea. A month ago, he completed his basic military training alongside Jimin at the 5th Division Recruit Training Centre. After the graduation ceremony, Jungkook, who initiated his basic training in December 2023 at the ROK Army’s 5th Infantry Division in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi Province, communicated with fans on Weverse. He wrote, “Unity!” in the post. (Agencies)

