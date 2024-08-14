BTS’ Suga faces new shocking allegations

In the glittering world of K-pop, where idols are revered like celestial beings, a storm is brewing around BTS’s Suga. The rapper, known for his lyrical prowess and brooding charisma, now finds himself at the center of controversy. But this time, it’s not about his music—it’s about his role as a social worker. Sports Kyung Hyang dropped the bombshell on August 13, revealing complaints that Suga hasn’t been the model social worker. Instead of donning military fatigues, he’s been serving his country in a different capacity. But here’s the twist: eyewitnesses claim he’s been slacking off, treating his community service like a snooze-fest.

Suga, the idol who once conquered stadiums, sitting in a classroom. Only, he’s not paying attention. Nope, he’s too busy staring at his phone or catching some Zs. The instructor scolds him, but Suga’s nod is more of a “whatever” than a sincere apology. It’s like he’s asserting his dominance, a classroom bully in the making. Complainants are demanding an investigation into Suga’s social worker stint. Why? Because his DUI incident isn’t just about reckless driving—it’s about attitude. The military office needs to whip out the CCTV footage and dissect Suga’s work ethic. If there are violations, they better report them pronto.

Netizens Roar: “Suga, Exit Stage Left!” The backlash is unprecedented. Netizens, those keyboard warriors with the power to shake fandoms, are baying for blood. They want Suga out of BTS, no questions asked. It’s like a digital guillotine—off with his idol head! But why? Because when you’re part of a global sensation, your actions ripple across continents. And Suga’s DUI confession? ‘It’s a seismic wave.’ (Agencies)

Also Read: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Take the Plunge: Couple Jumps from Helicopter into the Ocean During Thrilling Ibiza Adventure

Also watch;