‘Build your bridges, offer your apologies’; Zeenat Aman shares a sentimental note on life

Since the very moment, legendary actress Zeenat Aman made her debut on Instagram, she has been known for sharing meaningful thoughts and anecdotes from her life that add to people’s perspectives. In one such post that she shared on Tuesday, she wrote about human relationships, old age and how it is to be young. Pondering about life she wrote, “It was never a long journey, youth just made you perceive it to be so. That on a planet that is 4.5 billion years old you have snatched a fleeting moment of consciousness. Now you’re old and there’s no going back.”

She added, “And what is there to show for a life well-lived? Surely it cannot be the frivolous pursuit of clothes or electronics or money or what have you. Yes, these can occupy and enable our lives to an extent, but what a tragedy if they were to define them. The only measure of meaning I can find is in the weight of the relationships we nurture. To have evoked love, beauty, camaraderie, gratitude, compassion, tenderness. And in turn to have these invoked in oneself.” She emphasized about life being short. “Take it from an old lady. Build your bridges, offer your apologies, speak your gratitude, express your love, grant forgiveness where it’s due…”

Aman shared that she fell on set during the weekend and that there was a bruise on her skin which reminded her of the fragility of my body. The actress will be next seen in “Bun Tikki” and “The Royals”, directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana. The limited series described as a modern-day Indian royalty romantic comedy will provide a glimpse of royal romance. (Agencies)

