Buzz: Actor and filmmaker Arbaaz Khan-Sshura Khan welcomes baby girl

Actor and filmmaker Arbaaz Khan and his wife, Sshura Khan, have reportedly welcomed their first child together on Sunday- a baby girl.

While the new parents are yet to officially announce the happy news on social media, many media reports have confirmed the arrival of the newest member of the Khan clan.

On Monday, the couple hosted a fun baby shower in Mumbai where they were seen twinning in yellow.

The intimate gathering was attended by family and close friends, including brothers Salman Khan and Sohail Khan, Sohail's son Nirvan Khan, sister Arpita Khan, and Iulia Vantur. Actress Nia Sharma, Jannat Zubair, and Gauhar Khan were also present at the baby shower along with other members of the Khan family and close friends.

Going by the sneak peeks from the baby shower, which circulated on social media, the place was decorated with a colourful bunch of balloons. The venue was designed in a purple theme, with macarons and arch backdrops. A yummy cake was also seen in the photo uploaded by Nia on her Insta stories. A huge purple teddy bear was also seen holding colourful balloons.

Refreshing your memory, after rumours started doing the rounds that the couple was expecting their first child, Arbaaz finally confirmed the news of Sshura’s pregnancy back in June this year.

For those who do not know, Arbaaz and Sshura reportedly first met on the sets of "Patna Shukla", where Sshura was a makeup artist.

After falling for one another, these two finally ended up tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai in December 2023. This is Arbaaz's second marriage. He was previously married to actress Malaika Arora.

This is also Arbaaz's second child, after his 22-year-old son Arhaan Khan, whom he had with his first wife.

After being married for 17 long years, Arbaaz and Malaika decided to go their separate ways in 2017. However, they continue to co-parent their son Arhaan. (IANS)

