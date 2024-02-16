Canine couture takes over the runway at New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week isn’t just for humans anymore. Recently, Pet Fashion Couturier Anthony Rubio gained significant attention by showcasing his Fall/Winter 2024 Canine Couture women’s wear collection on the runway, where the models were accompanied by adorable little furry companions, making for an unforgettable show.

Different breeds of canine models walked the runway in their unique styles, dressed in colourful and shiny outfits. The event took place at The Angel Orensanz Foundation on the Lower East Side.

Anthony Rubio is a designer who is known worldwide for creating jaw-dropping fashion looks for human four-legged best friends.

The dogs that presented Rubio’s 2024 Canine Couture were either from shelters or rescue groups from places such as Quebec, Los Angeles and San Antonio, as per the New York Post.

“We all know that in Rubio’s fashion world, the humans are the accessories, and giving his four-legged family utmost priority, the New York-based designer always tries to bring something unique and fresh to the Canine’s fashion world. This year’s collection was inspired by the line, “Everything is coming up roses,” Anthony Rubio said.

In a statement, Rubio said, “We are living in dark times with wars breaking out, political feuds happening left and right, crime up, climate change causing devastation and we need an infusion of positivity.’’

He said further,’’ Our four-legged family members [bring] love and joy, so I decided to have them bring about the message that it is time to stop and smell the roses.”

This year, Rubio introduced the first doggy Birmingham Bag, which the designer calls, the Anthony Rubio Barkin Bag. Even the designer’s own chihuahua Kimba, struts the runway wearing the yellow Birmingham bag with the matching trapeze coat. Not only the canine friends but also the human models, showed up in fashionable outfits, ranging from red lace dresses to retro black shimmery outfits and beyond. One-third of the show’s proceeds will go to pet adoption and animal rescue. (Agencies)

