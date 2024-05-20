Cannes 2024: A R Rahman shares teaser of Music Documentary ‘Headhunting to Beatboxing’

A R Rahman, an Oscar, BAFTA, Golden Globe and Grammy-winning music composer and record producer, has unveiled the first look of his music documentary titled ‘Headhunting to Beatboxing’. The doc-feature was debuted at the Bharat Pavilion during the ongoing prestigious 77th Cannes Film Festival.

Directed by Rohit Gupta and produced by A. R. Rahman, this feature-length documentary explores the journey of rhythm and sound, tracing the evolution of music across different cultures and tribes, and its impact on societies over time.