Cannes 2024: Seven Indian Films to be Screened at the Festival

The Cannes Film Festival has once again returned to celebrate and honour the film industry- to promote and support the art of film making and quality cinema. The prestigious 77th annual Cannes Film Festival is currently underway Palais des Festivals et des Congrès, Cannes, France. The festival, which began on the 14th of May, will run until the 25th of May.
For years, Indian cinema and Indian celebrities have marked their presence in the festival graciously; however, this year holds more significance to the Indian film fraternity. India stands as a strong global competitor at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, marking its return to the main category after 30 years.
A total of seven Indian movies, belonging to different categories and genres will be screened at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.
Let us take a look at the Indian movies that are going to be screened:
1. All We Imagine as Light:
This Payal Kapadia film, has earned a nomination in the Palme d’Or category at the Cannes Film Festival 2024, making history by being the first Indian film in the main competition after 30 years since Swaham (1994). The drama, titled “All We Imagine as Light”, is set in Mumbai and explores the story of a nurse named Pratibha. After receiving an unexpected gift from her estranged husband, Pratibha’s life takes a significant turn. Meanwhile, her roommate, Anu, struggles to find a place to get intimate with her boyfriend. They end up on a trip during their search for space, where they find a place to fulfil their desires. This Indo-French collaborative production, starring Kani Kusruti and Divya Prabha is set to be screened on May 23.
2. Santosh:
Nominated in the Un Certain Regard Award category at Cannes 2024, “Santosh” is directed and written by Sandhya Suri. Set in rural North India, it follows the story of a young widow, Santosh, who becomes a police constable by inheriting her husband’s position after his death. The plot thickens when a girl’s raped and murdered body is discovered, leading Santosh to join the investigation under the guidance of the feminist Inspector Sharma.
3. Manthan:
Also known as “The Churning”, this 1976 classic Hindi film by Shyam Benegal, has been restored and set to be screened at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. The plot centers around Dr. Rao, a young veterinary surgeon, who initiates a groundbreaking milk cooperative movement in a village he visits. Manthan is a story by Verghese Kurien and Shyam Benegal, and stars prominent actors such as Girish Karnad, Naseeruddin Shah, Amrish Puri, and Smita Patil in leading roles. Manthan is one of the very first films made by crowd-funding.
4. Sister Midnight:
This dark comedy- drama, written and directed by Karan Kandhari is set for screening on May 19 at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. The Indian movie explores the tumultuous journey of a wife in an arranged marriage, played by famous Indian actress Radhika Apte. As she grapples with the complexities and challenges of marital life in Mumbai, she transforms into a cold-blooded relentless force seeking revenge.
5. Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know:
Four students from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune made this short film, which bagged a place in the La Cinef section of the festival. Spanning a runtime of 16 minutes, this short film revolves around an elderly woman who steals the village’s rooster; causing complete chaos in the community. Directed by Chidanand S Naik, the story follows the need to invoke a prophecy in order to bring back the rooster, resulting in the exile of the old women’s family.
6. The Shameless:
Directed and written by Konstantin Bojanov, this romantic crime thriller has been selected in the Un Certain Regard category at Cannes 2024. This film revolves around the life of an Indian sex worker, Devika. She embarks on a pilgrimage, confronting her past and challenging the age-old traditions that confined her to sex work. A forbidden love affair with Renuka paves her way to freedom. The film features a cast of Indian and Nepali actors, including Auroshikha Dey, Omara, Anasuya Sengupta, and Mita Vashisht.
7. In the Retreat:
Selected for the Cannes Film Festival’s Sidebar Programme ACID (Association for the Diffusion of Independent Cinema), this brilliant piece is the directorial debut of Maisam Ali. The film tells the story of a nomad from Ladakh who returns home after a long absence, played by actor Harish Khanna. In the Retreat is the first ever Indian movie to be selected in this category at the Cannes Film Festival. The story explores complex themes surrounding identity and home while underscoring the diversity of Ladakh.