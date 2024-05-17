Cannes 2024: Seven Indian Films to be Screened at the Festival

The Cannes Film Festival has once again returned to celebrate and honour the film industry- to promote and support the art of film making and quality cinema. The prestigious 77th annual Cannes Film Festival is currently underway Palais des Festivals et des Congrès, Cannes, France. The festival, which began on the 14th of May, will run until the 25th of May.

For years, Indian cinema and Indian celebrities have marked their presence in the festival graciously; however, this year holds more significance to the Indian film fraternity. India stands as a strong global competitor at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, marking its return to the main category after 30 years.

A total of seven Indian movies, belonging to different categories and genres will be screened at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

Let us take a look at the Indian movies that are going to be screened: