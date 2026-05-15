Cannes 2026 Day 2: ‘Fast & Furious’ 25th Anniversary Brings Tears, Glamour and Star Power

The picturesque city of Cannes is currently packed with stars from across the world. And following them are the media, cameras, designers, and plenty of moviegoers who are enjoying the seaside city and the sunny days. Day 2 of the festival saw an emotional moment when the entire Fast and Furious team gathered for the midnight screening of the first movie, celebrating 25 years of the film. Here’s a look at what happened that day, who wore what, and a lot more.

A Day for Fast & Furious

At around midnight, superstar Vin Diesel stepped out of the black car wearing suave black attire, and he was undoubtedly full of energy. This year, the festival has honoured the franchise with a special screening at the Grand Lumière Theatre. Apart from Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and Jordana Brewster, along with Meadow Walker, the daughter of the late Fast actor Paul Walker, walked the red carpet at the Palais.

Fast Forever!

For the special midnight screening, Vin chose a jacket that paid tribute to the billion-dollar film franchise. Diesel wore a custom jacket with “Fast Forever” written across it in rhinestones, along with a car design made from them.

Vin Diesel in tears

The entire Grand Lumière Theatre was packed with people, who got lucky to watch the first film of the franchise with the star-cast. Ahead of the screening, Vin got emotional as he talked about his late friend and co-star Paul Walker.

“This is a film where brotherhood was introduced to our millennium, by myself and my brother Pablo,” said Diesel. “The person that was not going to let me come alone here to represent that brotherhood was Meadow Walker,” as the star went on to hug her.

Tara Sutaria makes her debut

The actress’ debut has garnered significant attention for her timeless, elegant fashion choices. Her look definitely gives classic Hollywood glamour. She exuded elegance in a black and white Helsa gown. The strapless dress featured a structured, corset-style bodice with a striking white neckline detail. She completed her look with soft voluminous waves and statement earrings. Her appearance is a strategic milestone meant to boost her global profile ahead of the international release of her highly anticipated action film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. (Agencies)

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