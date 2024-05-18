Cannes Film Festival 2024: Urvashi Rautela looks feisty in red strapless gown

Photos and videos of Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela gracing the Cannes red carpet at the French Riviera are going viral online. The viral posts show the actress posing for the lens in a nude gown with shimmery red embellishments.

Her strapless gown featured dramatic sleeves and a low cut neckline. The bodice of the gown perfectly hugged the actress at the right places and accentuated her curves. To complete the look, she carried a lip-shaped bag embellished with red and silver sequins and rocked soft glam makeup with nude tones.

While some netizens loved Rautela’s sartorial pick, others were not too impressed. A user wrote, “She is looking like a million dollar. Even the people behind her are appreciating her. Just see the man who nods his head and says nice.” Another wrote, “Looks like she is the red carpet.” A third person said, “She looks stunning.”

On the other hand, a user criticised Rautela’s Cannes look and wrote, “Why do Indian celeb dresses look so cheap as if it’s from the store next door…only Sabyasachi, Gaurav Gupta and Manish Malhotra make fine dresses for celebs I would say.” Another wrote, “I am sorry but why is she looking goth? Not Cannes-worthy!”

For the opening ceremony, Rautela donned a radiant pink ruffled gown, featuring a corset bodice with a strapless, plunging neckline adorned with delicate rhinestones. The gown also featured a ruffled tulle shrug, gracefully draped off her shoulders. To complete her ensemble, the actress accessorised with a bejewelled hairband and sparkling diamond jewellery including earrings and bracelets from Aariya Official. (ANI)

