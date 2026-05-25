Cannes Film Festival: Aishwarya Stuns with Classic Hollywood Elegance at Closing Ceremony

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once again stole the global spotlight at the Cannes Film Festival 2026 with a striking appearance in a bold white ensemble that blended modern tailoring with classic Hollywood elegance. The former Miss World was featured by the Miss India Organisation, which praised her as delivering “yet another serve” in a breathtaking Cheney Chan design.

Breaking away from traditional gowns, she wore an avant-garde white pantsuit featuring a structured plunging blazer and sharply tailored trousers, enhanced with intricate side embellishments. The standout element of the look was a dramatic feathered cape that framed her shoulders and flowed into a sweeping train, adding vintage cinematic glamour with a modern twist.

Styled with her signature open brunette waves and subtle, sophisticated makeup, Aishwarya posed confidently on Cannes’ iconic red steps, reaffirming her status as a global fashion icon. (ANI)

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