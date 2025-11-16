Cardi B welcomes fourth child with NFL star Stefon Diggs

Cardi B has entered a new chapter in her life, embracing motherhood for the fourth time. The 'Am I the Drama?' artist welcomed her first child with NFL star Stefon Diggs, she confirmed on Instagram.

Offering a nod to "different chapters and different seasons" of her life, Cardi wrote, "Starting over is never easy, but it's been so worth it! I brought new music and a new album to the world! A new baby in my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me, one more reason to love me more than anything else or anyone else so I can continue giving my babies the love and life they deserve."

She also shed light on where her focus lies and added, "I've started prepping for tour getting my body right getting my mind right. There's nothing thats gonna stop me from giving you guys the performance of a life time! I've learned i've healed, and im loving the woman i've become! Thats what this next era means to me and i'm stepping into it better than ever."

According to People, Cardi and Diggs have become parents to a baby boy. "Cardi is healthy and happy," a representative told the outlet. (ANI)

Also Read: Supermodel Bella Hadid opens up about her battle with chronic illness