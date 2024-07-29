Carrie Fisher's iconic gold bikini from ‘Star Wars’ sold for $175K

The iconic gold bikini worn by the late star Carrie Fisher in 'Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi', where she played the role of Princess Leia, has been sold at auction for $175,000 (Rs 1,46,51,437).

The costume, which includes hip rings and bracelets, is one of the most famous outfits in film history. It was worn by Fisher when her character, Princess Leia, was captured and chained up by Jabba the Hutt. The outfit went under the hammer at Heritage Auctions in Dallas.

The auction also featured a miniature Y-Wing starfighter ship used in the mission to destroy the Death Star in 'Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope'. It sold for a staggering $1.55 million following a bidding war.

The model was one of just two "hero" Y-Wing filming miniatures built by the Industrial Light and Magic visual effects team, reports femalefirst.co.uk. According to Heritage Auctions on X, "It's never seen daylight."

Other notable items sold at the auction included a wand used by Daniel Radcliffe in 'Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban' for $52,000, a hammer prop used in a 'Thor' film for $81,000, and an outfit worn by Macaulay Culkin in 'Home Alone' for $47,500. (IANS)

