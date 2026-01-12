CBFC row: Kamal Haasan calls for transparency, defends creative freedom & context-driven

Veteran actor-politician Kamal Haasan has issued a strong statement amid the ongoing controversies surrounding the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), raising broader concerns about the freedom of expression and the censoring process in the film industry.

While refraining from mentioning any institution or any specific film, Haasan, in his statement, noted, “India’s Constitution guarantees freedom of expression, guided by reason, never diminished by opacity. This moment is larger than any one film; it reflects the space we accord art and artists in a constitutional democracy. Cinema is not the labour of an individual alone but the collective effort of an ecosystem of writers, technicians, performers, exhibitors, and small businesses whose livelihoods depend on a fair and timely process.” Emphasizing the need for clarity, the actor underscored how such censorship processes could stifle creativity and disrupt livelihoods across the film ecosystem. “When clarity is absent, creativity is constrained, economic activity is disrupted, and public trust is weakened. Tamil Nadu and India’s cinema lovers bring passion, discernment, and maturity to the arts; they deserve openness and respect. What is required now is a principled relook at the certification processes with defined timelines for certification, transparent evaluation, and written, reasoned justification for every suggested cut or edit,” he said.

Haasan called for the film industry to “unite and engage in meaningful, constructive dialogue” and added, “Such reform will safeguard creative freedom, uphold constitutional values, and strengthen India’s democratic institutions by affirming trust in its artists and its people.”

Kamal Haasan’s reaction came in the wake of Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ row. (ANI)

