Celebs mourn Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar’s tragic death in plane crash

Many prominent figures from the entertainment industry have expressed shock and grief over the tragic demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash near his hometown Baramati at the age of 66.

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt shared his sorrow on Instagram Stories, calling Pawar “one of the most dynamic leaders” and offering prayers for strength and peace to his family and loved ones. Actress Shilpa Shetty also conveyed her condolences, remembering him as a “dynamic, daring leader,” while veteran actor Anupam Kher recalled Pawar’s gentle and kind nature whenever they met.

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha described Pawar as an iconic son of the soil and the pride of Baramati, stating that his untimely passing has left a huge void in Maharashtra politics. Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar termed the loss irreparable and extended his support to Pawar’s family during the difficult time. Bollywood star Ajay Devgn also expressed that he was “shocked and saddened,” offering heartfelt condolences to the family and all those affected.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed that Ajit Pawar and five others on board the aircraft lost their lives in the crash, which occurred around 9 a.m. while the plane was attempting to land near Baramati, about an hour after taking off from Mumbai. Pawar was travelling to attend a public meeting amid the ongoing elections to the Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis.

Emergency services, senior security officials, and DGCA teams were immediately deployed at the crash site. Several bodies were taken to Baramati Medical College, and identification procedures are underway, according to Pune police officials. Local residents also rushed to the scene after witnessing the crash. (IANS)

