Celine Dion gets emotional in trailer of 'I Am: Celine Dion'

Amazon MGM released the first trailer for Celine Dion’s documentary, “I Am: Celine Dion.”Offering a glimpse into the iconic singer’s life, the documentary sheds light on Dion’s battle with Stiff Person Syndrome. After postponing several European tour dates in December 2022, Dion bravely disclosed her diagnosis with this life-altering neurological disorder. Stiff Person Syndrome triggers spasms that impair her mobility and affect her ability to sing as she once did.

The trailer shows a blend of archival footage and behind-the-scenes moments from Dion’s illustrious career. Viewers witness new interviews with the beloved singer, capturing her emotional journey as she confronts the challenges posed by her diagnosis. In a heart-wrenching moment, Dion tears up as she reflects on her recent health struggles.

“It’s not hard to do a show, you know. It’s hard to cancel a show,” she says in the trailer. “I’m working hard everyday. But I have to admit, it’s been a struggle. I miss it so much. The people, I miss them. If I can’t run, I’ll walk. If I can’t walk, I’ll crawl. I won’t stop.”

“I Am: Celine Dion” is set to premiere on Prime Video on June 25, offering viewers an intimate look into the life of this legendary artist. (ANI)

