Celine Dion performs at star-studded Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week 2026 kicked off on a high note as L'Oréal Paris' "Express Your Worth" show unfolded against the stunning backdrop of the illuminated Eiffel Tower.

From Jane Fonda to Kendall Jenner, women from different generations, backgrounds and fields came together to walk the runway. However, what made the star-studded showcase truly memorable was the appearance of iconic singer Céline Dion.

Céline Dion performed her classic hit "I'm Alive" before being joined on stage by fellow L'Oréal ambassadors.

In visuals that have surfaced online, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan can be seen sharing a warm hug with Céline before grooving to the singer's performance, adding another memorable moment to the star-studded evening. Sharing pictures of Celine from the show, L'Ore?al Paris on Instagram wrote, "A voice that inspires. A strength that speaks volumes. Global icon @celinedion brings her iconic voice to Le Défilé 2026 with I'm Alive, celebrating a moment of empowerment, resilience and worth.@celinedion is wearing @schiaparelli and @boucheron jewelry. #LOrealParis #LeDefileLOrealParis #WalkYourWorth #WorthIt #ImAlive." (ANI)

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