Censor Board clears ‘Baahubali - The Epic’ for release with U/A certificate

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has now cleared director S S Rajamouli’s ‘Baahubali - The Epic’ for release with a U/A certificate.

On Thursday, the makers, using the film’s official handle on X, said, “Certified U/A. 3 Hours 44 Minutes of Sheer Epicness. Jai Maahishmathi! #BaahubaliTheEpic #BaahubaliTheEpicOn31stOct.” The film, which will combine both parts of the franchise, has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs.

In fact, Shobu Yarlagadda, who was one of the producers of the pan Indian blockbuster ‘Baahubali’, had a few days ago expressed his heartfelt thanks to director S S Rajamouli and his team for diligently working on the post-production of ‘Baahubali - The Epic’. The producer had pointed out then that with director S S Rajamouli and his team, there were no half measures.

Shobu Yarlagadda had given an update on how director Rajamouli was giving the finishing touches and final edit trims for ‘Baahubali The Epic’. He had then said, “Editing has been one of the most challenging tasks of making this version! #BaahubaliTheEpic #BaahubaliTheEpicOnOct31st.”

When a media handle quoted his tweet and wrote about how director S S Rajamouli were working on the film, as if it was a fresh release, the producer responded saying, “Absolutely, with @ssrajamouli and entire team @BaahubaliMovie, there are no half measures! When we do something we go all the way and try to give you the very best we can! My heartfelt thanks to the team for working on “The Epic” like it’s new film! They are working for the pride of it! ??#BaahubaliTheEpic BaahubaliTheEpicOnOct31st.”

For the unaware, ‘Baahubali -The Epic’ will be a film combining both parts of the spectacular franchise ‘Baahubali’. The makers of the iconic franchise have chosen to re-release the film on the occasion of the film completing 10 glorious years. To mark the milestone, the makers have chosen to release a single film, combining both parts, on October 31 this year. (IANS)

