Champions League: Barcelona held to thrilling 3-3 draw by Club Brugge

Barcelona: Barcelona fought back three times to snatch a 3-3 draw at Club Brugge in the Champions League on Wednesday night, equalizing for the final time late in the game with an own goal from 20-year-old Belgium defender Joaquin Seys.

Barcelona is now 11th in the standings on seven points from four matches, while Club Brugge sits 22nd on four points, with both teams still in the hunt for qualification.

In a thriller at Brugge’s Jan Breydel Stadium, the home side opened the scoring through Nicolo Tresoldi in the sixth minute, after a quick counter by Carlos Forbs that exposed the vulnerability of Barcelona’s high defence.

The 21-year-old jet-heeled Portuguese forward controlled a long ball in his stride to beat the offside trap up the right channel before bursting into the box and crossing low for Tresoldi to score with a tidy finish past the goalkeeper.

Barcelona hit right back with Ferran Torres from close range two minutes later, but Brugge regained the lead in the 17th minute with Forbs scoring after another quick counter.

In an end-to-end encounter with both sides creating several chances, Jules Kounde struck the crossbar in the 27th minute as Barcelona tried to find the equalizer, while Ferran Torres missed from close range right before the break.

Barcelona keeper Wojciech Szczesny made a stunning save early in the second half when Seys entered the penalty box in a counter-attack and struck a bullet shot from close range that the veteran Polish keeper blocked away brilliantly.

Barca defender Eric Garcia almost scored in the 59th minute with a thunderous strike from long range that exploded off the crossbar, but it was teenager Lamine Yamal who scored a brilliant individual goal one minute later to level the match again. However, it took Club Brugge only two minutes to get back the lead, with Forbs scoring from another counter-attack, beating Barcelona’s high defence again for the umpteenth time before chipping a tidy finish round Szczesny into the net.

Barcelona found its equalizer in the 77th minute when Yamal lifted a cross into the box, and defender Seys headed the ball into his own net when trying to clear.

There was more drama as Brugge thought it had scored the winner in added time through Romeo Vermant, thanks to what looked to have been a massive blunder by Szczesny. But the VAR video review ruled out the goal as the forward fouled the keeper in his effort to recover the ball, helping Barca rescue a point. Agencies

