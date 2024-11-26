Chandigarh: Man Throws Bomb Outside Rapper Badshah's Club, Caught on CCTV

CHANDIGARH: Two explosions occurred outside of two clubs in Chandigarh, and the police believe this was an attempt at extortion.

Officials say the explosion happened outside the Seville Bar and Lounge, which is owned by rapper and artist Badshah, and the De Orra Club in Sector 26. Images from the scene revealed that the clubs' glass panes were shattered by the explosions.

At around 3.15 in the morning, two unidentified people riding a motorbike are said to have set up an explosive device close to the club's entrance, causing the first explosion outside of Seville.

But a few minutes later, there was a similar explosion outside the De'Orra Club, which likewise broke the glass windows.