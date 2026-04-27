Cheryl Hines recalls panic at White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Amid the frightening turn of events on Saturday after shots were fired during the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner, actor Cheryl Hines, who was also present at the high-profile gathering, has opened up about the tense moments on social media.

Hines attended the event alongside her husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Both are safe, and hours after the incident, the actor took to her Instagram Stories to share details about the incident that happened at the White House.

“Okay, so I just got back from the White House Correspondents’ Dinner,” she said in the clip. “That was a crazy, um, moment in time.”

Opening up about the panic after the gunshots, Hines said, “We were there and we heard shots and, um, everybody got under the tables. Nobody knew what was going on, and then, um, you know, Bobby’s security detail surrounded us and took us.... I mean, really, like, had to lift me over chairs, because I’m in heels and and a gown, and, um, and they took us through all of the back ways, and we, uh, got in the car, and left. So, anyway, I’m just giving you a little update.”

She shared another video reassuring followers about their safety. “So, um, thank you for everyone reaching out, asking if we’re okay, and we are okay, and I thank you for that. Um, I’m in my pajamas now. Watching the news break, just like you guys. Um, but everybody stays safe,” Hines concluded. (Agencies)

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