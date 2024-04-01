'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ star Chance Perdomo dies in motorbike crash

Los Angeles: Actor Chance Perdomo, who has worked in the series 'Gen V' and 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina', passed away at the age of 27 due to a motorcycle accident.

The actor’s publicist confirmed his death in a statement: “It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Chance Perdomo’s untimely passing as a result of a motorcycle accident."

"Authorities have advised that no other individuals were involved. His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest. We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother.”

Representatives for the Los Angeles Police Department were unable to confirm if Perdomo’s death occurred in Los Angeles. The coroner’s office did not immediately respond to request for comment, reports variety.com.

Perdomo had gained the spotlight for his roles in Netflix’s 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' and 'The Boys' spinoff series 'Gen V'.

Mourning the actor’s death, the 'Gen V' producers said in a joint statement: “We can’t quite wrap our heads around this. For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person.”

The statement further read: “Even writing about him in the past tense doesn’t make sense. We are so sorry for Chance’s family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight.”

Born in 1996, in Los Angeles, California, he appeared in several television shows and short films before he was cast as a series regular in 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina', also starring Kiernan Shipka, Ross Lynch and Jaz Sinclair.

He also starred as Jerome Rogers in the 2018 TV movie 'Killed by My Debt' which earned him a BAFTA nomination for best actor in a leading role.

