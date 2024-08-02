Chiranjeevi pushes fan at airport, netizens slam him for being ‘rude’

It’s time for Chiranjeevi to get some flak on the internet after peers Nagarjuna and Dhanush. Chiranjeevi recently pushed a fan out of his way as he walked out of the airport in a hurry. The video of him pushing away a fan who wanted a selfie has now gone viral. The video has sparked an online debate on celebrities and the need to oblige their fans for pictures. While some agreed Chiranjeevi should have stopped for a moment, others countered that he’s not liable for selfies.

In a video that has now gone viral, Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha are accompanied by ground personnel and step out of a lift at the airport. As he walks out of the airport, a man working for IndiGo Airlines approaches Chiranjeevi for a selfie and is ignored. As he continues to pursue the actor, Chiranjeevi is seen nudging him away. The actor continues to walk away.

Calling him “rude”, internet users slammed him for not stopping for a moment and getting a picture clicked with his fan. As the video got reshared multiple times, one fan wrote, “Chiranjeevi Rude Behaviour with Fans Airport,” while another justified, “The ground staff accompanying him asked the man to step aside. Isn’t it wrong of him to approach a man who just took a long flight and is accompanied by his family? There’s something called civic sense because Chiranjeevi is a good person, he just nudged him.”

Another person wrote, “Mana abhimana hero em chesina venakesukoste ela mastaru. (Just because we like him we can’t justify it)”

This is not the first time celebrities have received flak for ignoring or pushing fans out of the way at the airport. Recently, a video of Nagarjuna’s bodyguard pushing a specially-abled fan went viral. He later apologised and even got a picture clicked with him.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chiranjeevi was last seen in the 2023 film “Bhola Shankar”. He will next be seen in Malladi Vassishta’s “Vishwambhara”. (Agencies)

Also Read: J&K Film Policy will ensure ‘heaven on earth’ is truly a ‘heaven’ for filmmakers: Lt Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha

Also watch: