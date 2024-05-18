Chris Pratt's Famous Stunt Double, Tony McFarr Dead At 47

Tony McFarr, a skilled Hollywood stuntman who worked with some of the most elite and prominent actors, including Chris Pratt, passed away at the age of 47.
McFarr had played Chris Pratt’s body double on several of the actor’s major films, including popular franchises “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Jurassic World”.
Donna, Mcfarr’s mother, spoke to TMZ regarding his demise and confirmed that the former had passed away on Monday, at his home.
Although the exact reason of his death remains unknown, the news of his passing away was “unexpected and shocking” to her.
Tony McFarr started his stunt career in the entertainment industry with an appearance in an episode of the popular network television show “Bones” in 2011. His impressive skills led him to perform stunts in several notable projects, including “Homeland,” “Teen Wolf,” “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1,” “Furious 7,” “Captain America: Civil War,” “The Accountant,” and “Allegiant,” among many other films.
Chris Pratt and Tony McFarr had built a strong working relationship over time. Initially, he doubled for Pratt in the film “Jurassic World” (2015) which marked a major point in the stuntman’s decade long career. He then continued to take on the role of Pratt’s stunt double in more films, including “Passengers,” “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.”
Chris Pratt fondly reminisced the time he spent with Tony McFarr, in his heartfelt social media message.
He posted, “Devastated to hear about the loss of my friend and former stunt double Tony McFarr. We did several movies together. We golfed, drank whiskey, smoked cigars, and spent endless hours on set.”
CP adds, “He was an absolute stud. He was always a gentleman and professional. He'll be missed. My prayers go out to his friends and family, especially his daughter."