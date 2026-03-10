Christian Bale Reflects on His Limited Movie-Watching Habits and Warns Fans of Meeting Him

Award-winning actor Christian Bale, who plays Frankenstein's monster in The Bride! shared that he has many films that he still needs to watch.

The 52-year-old actor revealed that he needs to see 28-year-old Jacob Elordi's take on the same character in 61-year-old Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein.

Bale told people.com: "I hear it's fantastic. I just don't watch that many movies."

He also needs to catch his The Bride! co-star Jessie Buckley as Agnes Hathaway, the wife of playwright-and-poet William Shakespeare, in Hamnet, for which she was crowned Best Leading Actress at the 2026 Actor Awards and BAFTAs, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Bale said: "I just know Jessie as The Bride."

Elsewhere, Bale has warned fans not to meet him because they will face "terrible disappointment".

"I see it in people's eyes when they've watched my movies and loved them, and then they meet me, and I see their eyes, that terrible disappointment about who I really am. And it's true, what a disappointment. That's me at my best in the movie. Never meet me, and I never want to meet my heroes either, because they are heroic in what they do. Give them a break, nobody can be a hero all the time." (IANS)

