CM Bhupendra Patel inaugurates Ahmedabad International Flower Show 2026

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday inaugurated the 14th edition of Ahmedabad International Flower Show at the Sabarmati Riverfront, coinciding with New Year 2026 celebrations.

The 14th edition of the show, themed ‘Bharat Ek Gatha’, showcases India’s rich and diverse culture and runs until 22 January.

After the inauguration, the Chief Minister and OTHER dignitaries visited various zones of the flower show and viewed its key attractions, including floral sculptures.

The Chief Minister also unveiled a sculpture themed on Women Empowerment, while the world’s largest floral artwork honouring Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s contribution to national unity has been created for the Guinness Book of World Records and a special creation on Diwali, recognized by UNESCO as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, emerged as major highlights.

Notably, the exhibition zones showcase different facets of India, from ancient knowledge and vibrant festivals to artistic excellence and modern development, allowing visitors to experience India’s journey from the past to the present and the spirit of ‘Unity in Diversity’. Additionally, special audio guides have been developed.

By scanning QR codes placed at various locations throughout the flower show, visitors can access detailed information about the flowers, sculptures, and different zones. In addition, souvenir shops, nurseries, child care units, and food stalls will serve as major attractions. The flower show has been organizyed with public participation and the active support of several independent corporate and government entities.

The Ahmedabad Flower Show-2026 beautifully blends Indian culture with the beauty of nature, drawing nature and culture enthusiasts from across the country. Beyond floral artistry, the festival creates lasting impressions of human creativity and promotes environmental awareness, sustainability, biodiversity, and eco-friendly systems of Ahmedabad city, encouraging citizens to actively participate in the conservation of culture and nature, read an official press note. (ANI)

