Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson are engaged

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and actress Dakota Johnson have reportedly gotten engaged. The couple has been dating for the last six years and exchanged rings a few weeks back but have kept the news under wraps.

Martin’s former wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, and their children Apple and Moses have also given their blessings and wishes to the couple.

According to a report in The Mirror, the low-profile couple are now opening up about their engagement within their circles. The report also claims that Chris, 47, and Dakota, 34, have been deeply in love since the beginning of their relationship, so it was only a matter of time before they decided to take the next step in their relationship.

It is also being reported that the couple is in no rush to plan a wedding and are enjoying this new phase in their relationship.

Dakota, kown for her roles in films like Fifty Shades of Grey and Madame Web, was seen wearing an emerald ring on her ring finger during her 34th birthday celebrations in LA in October 2023.

The actress also recently spoke about how she would want to experience motherhood and the bond she shares with Apple and Moses, Chris’ children with Gwyneth. Dakota and Chris have been together since 2017. a year after the singer separated from actress Gwyneth Paltrow.

Gwyneth seems to support their relationship and even shared a photo of Dakota and Chris holding hands on her social media last year.

Dakota also talked about the importance of a chosen family saying, “I grew up in a family that was so big, and I just believe in the saying ‘Blood is thicker than water’. The actual saying is ‘The blood of the covenant is thicker than the water of the womb’ which means the people you choose are more solid than the connections to the people you’re actually born to.”

Chris and Gwyneth were married for 11 years before they consciously uncoupled in 2014 and started co-parenting their children. Their divorce got finalized in 2016. Dakota has previously been in relationships with Jordan Masterson and Matthew Hitt. (IANS)

Also Read: Actor R Madhavan was ‘stunned’ when he was asked to play villain in ‘Shaitaan’

Also Watch;