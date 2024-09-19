Coldplay Officially Announces Two Concerts In Mumbai In January 2025; Tickets Sale On Sept 22

MUMBAI: Music fans should brace themselves for a 'once in a lifetime' experience as popular British rockband Coldplay is set to perform in India next year.

Coldplay has officially announced two shows in Mumbai in January 2025. This concert which happens to be a part of their 'Music of the Sphere' World Tour will also mark the band's return to India after eight years. This was confirmed by Coldplay's official Instagram handle.

The highly anticipated event will take place at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 18 and 19, 2025.

The stage is set for Coldplay to rock the stage in Mumbai, the entertainment capital of India. They had previously made a brief appearance at the Global Citizen Festival in 2016.