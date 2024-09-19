Coldplay Officially Announces Two Concerts In Mumbai In January 2025; Tickets Sale On Sept 22

MUMBAI: Music fans should brace themselves for a 'once in a lifetime' experience as popular British rockband Coldplay is set to perform in India next year.
Coldplay has officially announced two shows in Mumbai in January 2025. This concert which happens to be a part of their 'Music of the Sphere' World Tour will also mark the band's return to India after eight years. This was confirmed by Coldplay's official Instagram handle.
The highly anticipated event will take place at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 18 and 19, 2025.
The stage is set for Coldplay to rock the stage in Mumbai, the entertainment capital of India. They had previously made a brief appearance at the Global Citizen Festival in 2016.
BookMyShow Live, the entertainment platform facilitating the concert, shared the update on their official Instagram handle with a small teaser. The post showcases a motion image of the announcement of Coldplay's performance in Mumbai.
Tickets for the event will go on sale on September 22 at 12 PM IST. In a statement, Coldplay mentioned that a limited number of "Infinity Tickets" will be available for purchase starting November 22, 2024.
It is priced at €20 (around Rs 2000) to make the concert accessible to a wider range of audience.
Each fan can buy a maximum of two tickets, which will be located next to each other. The exact seating locations will be disclosed upon ticket pickup at the box office on the concert day.
Meanwhile, the band, which was established in 1997, consists of vocalist and pianist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, and drummer and percussionist Will Champion. They are known for their melodic rock sound and poignant lyrics exploring love, life, and pain.
Notably, Coldplay had also shot the video of their song "Hymn For The Weekend" in multiple cities across India, including Mumbai, Kolkata and Varanasi. The viral song which garnered over a billion views featured Beyonce and Sonam Kapoor in the video.
