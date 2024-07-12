Comedian and chat show host Ellen DeGeneres announces she is quitting Hollywood

Comedian and chat show host Ellen DeGeneres is quitting Hollywood. Degeneres recently revealed that she is going to bid goodbye to Hollywood after her upcoming Netflix special.

The talk show host spoke about her plans during Ellen’s Last Stand…Up stop in Santa Rosa, California, earlier this month. DeGeneres announced that she was leaving Hollywood after a fan asked if she had plans on taking up direction or Broadway.

“Um, no,” DeGeneres replied. “This is the last time you’re going to see me. After my Netflix special, I’m done.” Per People, DeGeneres’ comedy special is set to premiere later this year.

She continued, “Thank you for still caring! Let me catch you up on what’s been going on with me since you last saw me. I got chickens.”

“Oh yeah, and I got kicked out of show business for being mean,” she jokingly added. “Next time, I’ll be kicked out for being old,” she joked. “Old, gay and mean, the triple crown.”

The comedian then spoke about how her view of fame has changed since the beginning of her career. “I used to say, ‘I don’t care what people say about me,’” DeGeneres said. “Now I realize I said that during the height of my popularity.”

The chat show show opened up the toxic workplace scandal in April this year. The controversy broke out in 2020 derailed her career and damaged her decades-long reputation as one of the most popular TV show hosts.

During a stand-up routine in Los Angeles at the time, the former host of The Ellen DeGeneres Show reflected on getting “kicked out of show business” for being “mean.”

“What else can I tell you?” she sarcastically told fans. “Oh yeah, I got kicked out of show business. There’s no mean people in show business.”

Degeneres’ show was accused of a toxic work environment by ex-employees. Several former employees also accused ousted producers of being sexually inappropriate. One producer had also reportedly been at the heart of the complaints of poor workplace culture.

The accusations and her inability to take proactive steps to prevent such a culture hurt DeGeneres’s reputation. She eventually announced the end of her show in 2021 and apologized to staff. The final episode aired in May of 2022. (Agencies)

