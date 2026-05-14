Conan O’Brien to Host Oscars for Third Consecutive Year in 2027

Television host and comedian Conan O’Brien will return as the host of the Oscars for the third year in a row, as per PEOPLE.

The Academy announced that the 63-year-old Emmy Award-winning star will host the 99th Academy Awards in 2027.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, with Disney Television Group President Craig Erwich praising Conan’s work at the ceremony over the last few years.

“Conan has created remarkable energy around ‘The Oscars,’” Craig Erwich said in a statement, as per PEOPLE. “His singular comedic voice makes Hollywood’s biggest night one of the most entertaining celebrations of the year. We’re proud to welcome him back and look forward to what he and the producing team deliver next.” (ANI)

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