Confirmed! ‘Bhagam Bhag 2’ is in the Works

The mad, mad world of the blockbuster comedy, “Bhagam Bhag”, is set to return 18 years after it wowed audiences all over, the much-awaited sequel, “Bhagam Bhag 2”, is finally happening.

For all the die-hard fans of the film, which has attained cult status over the years, thanks to the Internet and social media, this news is nothing short of a celebration.

Starring Akshay Kumar, Govinda and Paresh Rawal in lead roles, “Bhagam Bhag” is considered one of ace director Priyadarshan’s iconic films. Even in Akshay’s vast repertoire, “Bhagam Bhag” holds a very special position along with landmark films like “Hera Pheri” and “Welcome”.

The rights for the sequel were recently acquired from Shemaroo Entertainment by Sarita Ashwin Varde of Roaring River Productions who has simultaneously also been working on the film’s script. She will be producing the film along with Shemaroo.

Why did it take so long for the sequel? “Because a special film like “Bhagam Bhag” deserves a sequel that’s just as much special; when the time was right, we decided to take the plunge,” says Sarita.

Incidentally, Sarita has been associated with filmdom for a long time now. She has been the creative force behind her husband, Ashwin Varde, who is also a producer with films like Boss, Mubarakan, Kabir Singh, OMG 2 and Khel Khel Mein to his credit.

“We are excited to partner with an incredible team to create a film that will continue the legacy of its predecessor by bringing more laughter, fun and entertainment,” says Hiren Gada, CEO, Shemaroo Entertainment.

Currently, in the final stages of writing, “Bhagam Bhag 2” is slated to go on floors in mid-2025. Right now, all that the makers promise is that the sequel will be “madder, crazier and funnier.” All other details will be revealed soon when the film is officially announced. (Agencies)

