Controversial rapper and fashion mogul Kanye West sued for workplace abuse, lewd behaviour

Kanye West, the controversial rapper and fashion mogul, is once again at the centre of scandalous headlines since his ex-employee filed a bombshell lawsuit against him in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Yeezy’s ex-employee, Trevor Phillips, has accused West of making inappropriate sexual remarks and exhibiting lewd behaviour around his colleagues.

According to the complaint, West allegedly showed naked photos of one of his female friends to the staff and simulated sexual activity during a meeting at the Nobu Hotel in Malibu, California.

According to PageSix, Phillips claims that West boasted about his past sexual exploits, stating, “I used to have orgies every day – at least two-to-three girls. And now, man, I can’t even lay down without jacking off.”

The lawsuit further alleges that West “Facetimed” a friend and instructed her to wear lingerie and shoes he bought for her. Phillips claims he recognised the friend’s name because West had shown nude photos of her to Yeezy members just weeks before.

Additionally, the lawsuit accuses West of making lewd gestures resembling masturbation and engaging in inappropriate behaviour in front of employees.

According to the publication, the lawsuit claims, “Kanye lay on the bed and made motions with his hand just above his genitals, resembling masturbation.”

Trevor further claims in the lawsuit, “He (Kanye West) used his second hand to forcefully and dramatically grab and pull the hand making gestures, as he said: ‘I got to keep my hand away from my phone to keep me away from looking at pornos’.”

Phillips, who was hired to work for West’s fashion line Yeezy and Donda Academy, also claims that West exhibited discriminatory behaviour, treating Black staff considerably worse than white employees. He alleges that West would scream and berate Black employees while showing preferential treatment to white staff.

The lawsuit paints a disturbing picture of West’s behaviour, alleging that he threatened to punch Phillips during a “temper tantrum” and later fired him without a proper explanation. West is yet to respond publicly to the allegations made in the lawsuit. (Agencies)

