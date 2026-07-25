Could Your Period Pain Be Endometriosis? Doctors Warn Against Ignoring Severe Cramps

Painful periods are not always normal

Many women are told that severe period pain is simply part of life. Missing school, work or daily activities due to painful periods is often dismissed as normal. However, intense menstrual pain may be a sign of endometriosis, a chronic condition that affects millions of women worldwide. Besides causing long-term pain, it can also affect fertility, making early diagnosis important.

What is Endometriosis?

Endometriosis occurs when tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the womb. According to experts, these growths commonly develop on the ovaries, fallopian tubes and pelvic lining, and sometimes on the bowel or bladder.

Like the uterine lining, this tissue responds to hormonal changes during the menstrual cycle. However, because it is outside the uterus, it can lead to bleeding, inflammation, scarring and adhesions, causing chronic pain.

The exact cause remains unclear, but genetics, hormonal changes, immune system problems and retrograde menstruation are believed to play a role. Without treatment, the condition can worsen over time.

Common myths

A major misconception is that severe period pain is “normal” and must be tolerated. Experts say endometriosis is not limited to fertility issues or older women. It can affect teenagers and women of all reproductive ages, causing pelvic pain, fatigue, digestive problems and reduced quality of life.

Why diagnosis is delayed

Diagnosis often takes years because symptoms resemble common menstrual cramps, irritable bowel syndrome or urinary disorders. Many women ignore their pain or are told it is normal. Lack of awareness, social stigma around discussing periods and the need for specialist evaluation further delay diagnosis.

Can teenagers be affected?

Yes. Symptoms can begin soon after menstruation starts. Persistent pelvic pain, severe cramps that disrupt school or daily life, or pain that does not improve with medication should be evaluated by a gynaecologist. Early treatment can improve long-term health outcomes.

Impact on fertility

Endometriosis is a leading cause of infertility, affecting nearly 30-50% of women who struggle to conceive. Inflammation and scarring can damage the ovaries and fallopian tubes, making fertilisation difficult. In severe cases, pelvic organs may become fused together, a condition known as a “frozen pelvis.” However, many women with early diagnosis and treatment can still conceive naturally, while others may benefit from fertility treatments such as IVF.

Warning signs

Consult a gynaecologist if you experience: Severe menstrual cramps disrupting daily life; Chronic pelvic pain; Painful bowel movements or urination during periods; Heavy menstrual bleeding ; Persistent lower back pain linked to menstruation and Difficulty conceiving

Can lifestyle changes help?

Regular exercise, a healthy weight, adequate sleep and stress management may help reduce inflammation. A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains and omega-3 fatty acids, along with pelvic floor physiotherapy, yoga and relaxation techniques, may also ease symptoms. However, experts stress that these measures should complement—not replace—medical treatment. (Agencies)

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